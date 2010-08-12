Spectrasonics Debuts New Video for Artist Series with George Duke & Greg Phillinganes

BURBANK, CA - AUGUST 12, 2010 - Spectrasonics posted another offering in its online Artist Video Series with a new video featuring George Duke & Greg Phillinganes performing a new music track "The Face" with Spectrasonics’ award-winning Trilian bass instrument. In this video Duke plays the Wurlitzer electric piano while Phillinganes mans the acoustic bass via the Trilian software, while drums are handled by Bob Wilson. Previous videos feature Lyle Mays, Chris Vrenna and Josh Gabriel. More Artist Videos in the series are set to be released in 2010.

See the George Duke & Greg Phillinganes videos HERE, Lyle Mays videos HERE, Chris Vrenna videos HERE, and Josh Gabriel video HERE.

The Spectrasonics Artist Video Series captures live recording session ‘Performances’ and ‘Behind the Scenes’ segements with unique glimpses of the the musical work in progress. The Duke & Phillinganes sessions were recorded at Henson Studios in Hollywood, CA by engineer Hal Sacks and Mixed by Eric Persing and Hal Sacks and Mastered by Eric Persing.

