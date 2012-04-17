Sound Devices Introduces Next-Generation Functionality for PIX 240 at the 2012 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012 — Sound Devices, experts in portable audio and video products for field production, is pleased to introduce new functionality for its popular PIX 240 portable audio/video recorder at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C2546). This latest firmware update, Version 2, now makes PIX 240 even more powerful with the addition of several monitoring features.

Sound Devices PIX 240 firmware Version 2 now enables users to monitor images in varying exposures through Exposure Assist, a feature that allows for false-color and zebra-stripes viewing. It is also equipped with Focus Assist, which includes a peaking filter and 1:1 pixel zoom. Monitor brightness, contrast and chroma adjustments are also now available. Version 2 of PIX 240 also includes standard definition recording (NTSC and PAL) and support for using simultaneous analog and SDI/HDMI audio inputs. These new features are available as a free firmware update to all PIX 240 users and can be downloaded by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/pix-firmware.htm.

“Our new PIX line of audio/video recorders have received overwhelming support and interest from the industry as a whole,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director at Sound Devices. “We have listened to our customers’ needs and requests and are excited to officially launch Version 2 of PIX 240 at this year’s NAB show.”

PIX 240 is the perfect companion to a wide range of professional cameras used for feature films such as ARRI and RED as well as small-format HD cameras from Sony and Canon. PIX 240 connects to cameras with HDMI or SDI and records directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. PIX 240 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time-code generator/reader with genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. The source time-code can be derived from the SDI stream, from an external source or from the built-in generator in PIX 240. Additional features include digital audio inputs on AES3 and an external eSATAp connection for direct connection to large SATA drives.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The thirteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.