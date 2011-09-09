AJA Announces UDC Up/Down/Cross Mini-Converter at IBC 2011

Cost-Efficient, Compact UDC Converts Between SD, HD and 3G Formats to Support Professional Video Workflows

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2011)—AJA Video Systems today introduced UDC, a broadcast quality Up/Down/Cross-Conversion Mini-Converter which can convert between SD, HD and 3G video formats.

Leveraging AJA’s industry-leading conversion technology, the UDC provides very high quality conversions in a small and cost effective package. I/Os include SD/HD, 3G SDI input and output, HDMI output and two-channel RCA style audio output. The UDC also supports eight-channel embedded audio. The UDC can be configured through built-in dipswitches, and AJA’s MiniConfig software via the UDC’s USB connection.

UDC features include:

• Converts between SD, HD, and 3G HD formats

• Supports 1080p50/60

• Eight-channel embedded audio

• HDMI output with eight-channel audio

• Two-channel RCA analog audio output

• Reference input

• Configure via dipswitch or USB port with supplied MiniConfig software

• Uses 5-20V power (DWP or DWP-U power supply sold separately)

• AJA’s 5-year international warranty and support

“We’ve managed to package a ton of power into the UDC, a tiny little Mini-Converter that isn’t much bigger than a deck of cards,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “There’s nothing else on the market at this price point that delivers the image quality and Up/Down/Cross convert capability of the UDC Mini-Converter.”

UDC is planned for availability in Q4 at a US MSRP of $695. An AJA DWP or DWP-U power supply is also needed. For a complete set of features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality and cost-effective digital video interface, conversion, acquisition, and Desktop solutions supporting the professional broadcast and post- production markets. With headquarters in Grass Valley, California, AJA maintains an extensive sales channel of dealers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website www.aja.com.