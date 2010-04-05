Wohler's 16-Channel Modular Audio/Video Monitors to Decode and Configure Dolby(R) Digital Plus

Wohler Enhances Popular AMP1-E16, AMP2-E16, and AMP2-E16V Audio/Video Monitors to Support Next-Generation 7.1 Surround Sound Technology

HAYWARD, Calif. -- April 5, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced that its 16-channel modular audio/video monitors now decode and configure Dolby(R) Digital Plus. In addition to providing simultaneous display for up to 16 channels of embedded audio within a single multirate 3G/HD/SD-SDI signal, as well as flexible loudness indication, easily configurable monitoring parameters, and unmatched aural fidelity, the popular AMP1-E16, AMP2-E16, and AMP2-E16V monitors now also support the latest 7.1 surround sound technology.

"Wohler products are known for their reliability and convenience in critical monitoring applications, as well as their flexibility in accommodating the evolving demands of today's broadcast and media-delivery market," said Jeff McNall, director of product development at Wohler. "As the first in-rack solutions equipped to support Dolby Digital Plus, our AMP1-16 and AMP2-16 series monitors offer flexible tools for monitoring in the multichannel environment, along with forward-looking capabilities that enable provision of a high-quality HD experience."

Dolby Digital Plus audio technology allows viewers to experience all of the enveloping 7.1 surround sound that Blu-ray(TM), HD broadcasts, and other streamed and downloaded media make possible. The technology is being adopted by a growing number of media companies seeking to provide a more compelling HD entertainment experience, and Wohler's AMP1-16 and AMP2-16 series monitors, already deployed in the field, offer these companies convenient, adaptable solutions that can meet their current and future monitoring needs.

The newest of these monitors, the AMP2-16V, features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays for dedicated video monitoring, audio mixing and routing, and Dolby Zoom functions. All three monitors offer robust metering and monitoring features, as well as I/O options including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog, that combine to enable unsurpassed near-field monitoring for any mix of stereo and mono sources in a compact design. Each unit also features demuxed outputs of eight AES pairs and provides a reclocked loop output of the SDI signal.

The Wohler monitors' high-resolution OLED displays boast colorful 210-segment high-resolution bar graph level meters. Colors and settings for scale and range are user-selectable along with several predefined scales and ballistics including AES, BBC, and Nordic. Each displayed meter set clearly indicates the phase for stereo sources prior to output on the speakers. The AMP2-16 monitors also address key issues in DTV audio delivery, providing measurement of program loudness in adherence with ITU-1770/1771 standards.

The AMP1-E16 and AMP2-E16 series with support for Dolby D, E, and Digital Plus will be displayed in Wohler's NAB booth, N3023. More information about these Wohler audio/video monitors is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.