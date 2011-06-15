Christie D4K35 Delivers 4K Resolution and DLP Performance To Pro-AV

The Christie D4K35 projector debuted today at InfoComm 2011, and with it arrives unparalleled 4K (4096 x 2160) resolution, performance, and image quality for the Pro-AV market. Targeted at applications requiring ultra-high resolution and the highest brightness available - including amusement parks, large auditoriums, museums, planetariums, virtual reality settings, and automotive designers using CAD - the Christie D4K35 projector delivers 35,000 lumens with DLP quality and reliability.

Equipped with Quad 3G serial digital inputs, the Christie D4K35 displays 12-bit (4:4:4) 4K images with uncompromising quality while its twin HDMI inputs, which deploy industrial DVI connectors, provides functionality for Blu-ray, HD and other 2K sources. And with different lamp options ranging from 13,000 to 35,000 lumens, the Christie D4K35 is adaptable for all light levels.

"The Christie D4K35 is the first 4K DLP projector released to the world for non-cinema applications. Based on the latest DLP chip set, this unit is an extremely high performance addition to the Christie Pro-AV family of products," said George Tsintzouras, senior director of product management, Business Products, Christie. "With DLP color, contrast, performance, and quality, the Christie D4K35 now offers the market unprecedented access to pristine, true-to-life color and brightness that will take large screen projection to heights not attainable with other 4K technologies."

"With more than four times the number of pixels as 2K projectors, the Christie D4K35 also overcomes the need to manage 2 x 2 tiled arrays of projection in order to display 4K resolution," added Tsintzouras.

The Christie D4K35 can also display triple flash 3D with 1080p and 2K sources up-scaled to 4K; the input format matches all available 3D video sources without requiring costly extra lens hardware.

Christie D4K35 advantages:

* 4K resolution for the Pro-AV market

* 3-chip DLP provides longer lifetime and richer color reproduction than other 4K technologies

* 35,000 lumens

* Triple flash 3D at 24Hz and 30Hz for 1080p and 2K sources up-scaled to 4K (2 projectors needed)

* 2000:1 contrast ratio

* Automatic lamp alignment optimizes lamp life, output and screen brightness

* Lens adjusted and focused using remote control

* Cleanable optical engine lowers maintenance costs

"The Christie D4K35 is the clear choice for today's applications that need ultra-high resolution and ultra-high brightness." Tsintzouras advised. "Our customers trust Christie and its longstanding record of providing the best in high performance display products, and our industry-leading customer support. We have worked hard to earn their trust and we will continue to be there for them - now, and in the future."

The Christie D4K35 comes with a three-year parts and labor warranty and ships in July.

