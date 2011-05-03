GUITAR CENTER, THE NATION’S LARGEST INSTRUMENT RETAILER, OPENS NEW SUPERSTORE IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA

— Company opens its third store in 2011 with special savings and live music events —

— Omaha’s Guitar Center Studios features on-site rehearsals, lessons and guitar repair services —

On April 14, 2011, Guitar Center opened a new retail location at 3115 Oak View Drive in Omaha, Nebraska. Guitar Center Omaha features extensive showrooms with the latest products for the musician, from guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and keyboards to pro-audio and recording equipment. The 18,000-square-foot superstore’s opening brought unprecedented product selection and opportunities to musicians in the area, along with the unparalleled knowledge and experience of its dedicated staff. Guitar Center Omaha also features Guitar Center Studios, the retailer’s cutting-edge embedded lesson and rehearsal facility. To celebrate the opening, Guitar Center kicked off its Grand Opening Weekend Thursday night with a performance from local funk nine-piece Satchel Grande, in addition to offering exclusive savings and Thursday-only gear giveaways. The retailer celebrated its newest location throughout the weekend, with deals that included guitar and drum essentials at up to 89% off list price, and by offering free events such as a workshop with Guitar Hero’s Marcus Henderson, all tailored to local musicians.

Guitar Center’s plans for the Omaha location go well beyond offering the biggest selection at the best prices. Furthering the retailer’s mission to support and foster local musical talent, the Omaha location features an in-house, state-of-the-art lesson and rehearsal facility called Guitar Center Studios, which will create unrivalled opportunities for Omaha musicians of all ages and skill levels. Guitar Center Studios provides music lessons from beginner to advanced, featuring certified instructors providing a world-class curriculum, as well as one-on-one Pro Tools, Logic Pro and GarageBand courses. Rehearsal spaces are fully equipped with the latest backline gear, and musicians have access to a digital recording of their rehearsal sessions. Guitar Center Studios is proud to be the most modern and affordable lessons and rehearsals facility in the city.

The store also features GC Garage, offering on-site guitar repair services. Throughout opening weekend, musicians were able to test drive the Garage for free, with any guitar purchased at Guitar Center Omaha Grand Opening night getting a free, 22-point personalized set-up (strings and parts not included).

Building on Guitar Center’s ongoing initiatives designed to educate and inspire artists nationwide, the Guitar Center in Omaha offers unique opportunities for musicians to craft their skills, maintain their instruments and experience first-hand many aspects of the music industry.

Guitar Center Sessions, for example, is an ongoing music education-based initiative that provides musicians with the chance to network and gain insight and knowledge from their musical influences in a comfortable and intimate setting. As a part of its Grand Opening Weekend, Guitar Center produced a series of these free events in Omaha: Friday, April 15 – Music Production 101 Workshop using Pro Tools; Saturday, April 16, – Guitar Workshop with Guitar Hero's Marcus Henderson; and Sunday, April 17 – Drum Workshop with Serpents Rise drummer, Derek Roddy. Guitar Center Sessions events aim to help musicians further their aspirations and provide tools for career growth by producing an evening of dialogue and music from some of their favorite artists. Past artists to participate in Guitar Center Sessions include Slash, Peter Gabriel, Jane’s Addiction, Joe Satriani, Peter Frampton, Pete Rock, Dave Mustaine and RZA.

In addition, each year, Guitar Center offers nationwide programs designed to spearhead creativity and highlight the nation’s most promising undiscovered talent. Omaha residents will now be able to participate in these ongoing national events from their hometown:

• Your Next Record gives artists a chance to record with some of the top recording artists in the country, including legendary guitarist Slash, country superstar Keith Urban, and rock icon Travis Barker.

• Guitar Center On-Stage gives undiscovered bands the opportunity to compete against their peers for a chance to share a stage with their idols.

• Guitar Center’s Drum-Off and King of the Blues are national competitions that highlight local talent from across the country, giving them widespread exposure and the chance to win incredible prize packages.

Guitar Center Omaha is open seven days a week. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Guitar Center Studios hours are 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.