Free FxFactory Plug-in CoverFlux 2 Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Loaded with new features, CoverFlux 2 brings users beautiful “iTunes™-style” slideshow effects and is completely free of charge

Boston, MA -- Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that FxFactory® development partner, idustrial revolution, has released a major update to its popular “freebie” slideshow generator, CoverFlux. The new CoverFlux 2 is completely re-written, bringing faster rendering and over 10 unique features to its “iTunes-style” image browsing effects. Powered by FxFactory, CoverFlux 2 is free for users of Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion® and After Effects®.

CoverFlux 2 Highlights

• CoverFlux 2 is completely free, with no watermark when registered.

• With 10+ new features, users can now select the depth of the stack, the number, the angle, the depth of field of the display, add round corners, soft edges, travelling gloss to highlight edges, and more.

• Users can load, reorder and rename the files using the built in file browser.

• Added option to choose the auto-animation feature or manual keyframe control to jump forward or backwards to any image in the stack.

• CoverFlux 2 can work with native file sizes for pin sharp results.

Availability of CoverFlux 2

The CoverFlux 2 plug-in is offered as a free download via the Noise Industries and idustrial revolution websites. To download the freebie, please visit: http://www.idustrialrevolution.com/idrplugins/coverflux.

To watch the CoverFlux 2 tutorial video, please visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6PR9AM1vsA&feature=player_embedded.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio® and Apple Final Cut Express® users can also test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

Additional FxFactory plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of $29.00 USD. FxFactory products can be purchased via the Noise Industries website or through select resellers.

About idustrial revolution

idustrial revolution Founder Peter Wiggins is a successful broadcast editor with more than 25-years of industry experience. His credits include work with the BBC, CBS, and CNN - covering everything from the Winter Olympics to working with Michael Jackson on a video for the World Music Awards. A well-known power user of Final Cut Pro, Peter has designed a number of popular Noise Industries FxFactory plug-ins based on his years of experience and passion to improve post-production workflows for broadcast designers everywhere. Under his guidance, idustrial revolution has produced and released the highly successful Volumetrix plug-in for Apple Final Cut Studio. For more information about idustrial revolution, please visit: http://www.idustrialrevolution.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe®. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

