Broadcast Pix Video Control Center 3.0 software adds touch-screen, voice-automation control

Broadcast Pix will showcase its newly introduced its Video Control Center 3.0 software for its Granite and Mica Video Control Centers.

The new 3.0 software features optimized production control on a touch-screen, voice-automation control of switching and graphics, virtual sets that anyone can customize, and automated, dual-channel graphics, including Daktronics scoreboard integration.

The new touch-screen controls enable operators to control all of these elements on affordable touch-screens. New touch-screen friendly joystick and knobs control robotic cameras and picture-in-picture (PiP) box sizing, while new layering controls simplify placing content into key layers and moving them front to back. There are also new switcher transition controls and enhanced controls for selecting the built-in clip store, animation stores, and Harris or Chyron graphics system.

The new virtual set software enables up to eight cameras to have virtual backgrounds plus three key layers on top for PiP, titles and animated logos. Up to three picture-in-picutre boxes on an animated background can each contain a virtual set and any can be zoomed out to full screen.

See Broadcast Pix at 2012 NAB Show booth SL6424.