Lightware U.S.A. Introduces MX12x12DVI-Slim and MX16x16DVI-Slim Matrix Switchers and MX-FR80R Hybrid Multi-Format Matrix Switcher

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products, has announced that the MX12x12DVI-Slim and MX16x16DVI-Slim DVI matrix switchers and the MX-FR80R hybrid multi-format matrix switchers are now available in America.

The Slim series offers the smallest and lightest 12x12 or 16x16 DVI matrix switchers on the market today. Their 1.5-inch depth, aluminum alloy body and fan-less design make them ideal for many space and noise-sensitive applications; they are especially well suited to military, medical, conference rooms, avionics and 3D imaging. In space-constrained areas, the Slim switchers can even be mounted behind other rack-mounted equipment.

"We're pleased to introduce the small footprint, cost-effective Slim routers to the US," says Blake Dudash, s Sales and Marketing Associate with Lightware U.S.A. "Their full feature set, built-in software and adaptability to many applications is unique in the market and set them above the competition."

Among the Slim series' features are no switching latency, 1920x1200 or 2048x1080 maximum resolution, web-page hosting capabilities, front-panel button control, serial and ethernet control, Advanced EDID Management, and gold-plated PCB boards and connectors. They also offer Christie Vista Spyder and Barco Encore compatibility.

The new MX-FR80R is an 80x80 hybrid multi-format (fiber optical, DVI, HDMI or CatX) matrix with redundant power supplies. It is the largest frame size in Lightware's MX series of high-performance, modular, expandable DVI 1.0 and HDMI 1.3 compliant matrix switchers. Built-in sophisticated software and hardware features make the router the most flexible and integrated solution for professional AV and high-end home theater applications.

The MX-FR80R's non-blocking hybrid architecture permits any type of input signal connector (fiber optical, DVI, HDMI or CatX) to be switched to any type of output connector (fiber optical, DVI, HDMI or CatX). The matrix frame offers interoperability between various combinations of I/O boards, pixel-accurate reclocking on all outputs, and 60-meter cable compensation on all inputs. Crosspoint switching is done instantly without any frame delay or frame latency.

N+1 redundant power supplies ensure continuous 24/7 operation. In case of power-supply failure, the supplies can be hot swapped.

Like the Slim series, the MX-FR80R offers front-panel button control, serial and ethernet control and web-page hosting capabilities and is compatible with Christie Vista Spyder and Barco Encore.

The Slim series and MX-FR80R routers offer as standard advanced EDID Management software with features beyond anything provided by the competition. The Advanced EDID Management feature makes it possible to emulate 100 EDIDs, 50 of which are factory preset and 50 user-programmable. The Advanced EDID Editor enables the user to create custom EDIDs and apply them to any or all inputs on the router.

Lightware's MX12x12DVI-Slim and MX16x16DVI-Slim DVI matrix switchers and the MX-FR80R hybrid multi-format matrix switchers are available for immediate purchase from Lightware U.S.A.

