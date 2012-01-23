Jünger Audio Shows Its *AP Family of Audio Processors At CABSAT 2012

Audio Loudness and dynamics specialist Jünger Audio will be showing two powerful new additions to its range of LEVEL MAGIC™ processors at this year’s CABSAT exhibition in Dubai. These new units, which form part of an expanding family of products that began with the launch of the Award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor at NAB 2010, will be on show at the Qvest Media stand S2.D3.

The first unit, the D*AP LM4, is a four-channel Digital Audio Processor that incorporates Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC A/85.

D*AP LM4 is aimed at television broadcasters and video production and post production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content.

Similar in concept to the hugely popular Jünger Audio B46 processor, which it replaces, the D*AP LM4 also features onboard AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analogue I/O. This combination of formats is likely to open up many new markets for the unit. Control of this 19” rack-mountable unit is via a smart new front panel or via a Web interface for those who wish to operate it remotely.

Jünger Audio’s second new product – and the third in the new *AP family – is the D*AP LM2. This two-channel Digital Audio Processor also incorporates LEVEL MAGIC™ Version II and is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC A/85.

Designed as a successor to Jünger Audio’s groundbreaking D06 unit, the D*AP LM2 offers a powerful combination of dynamics and loudness control, making it suitable for a wide range of applications including television, radio, music production and PA. The D*AP LM2 is capable of handling both analogue and digital (AES/EBU) audio and features an automatic input switchover with parallel output formats.

Both the D*AP LM2 and D*AP LM4 come with a power fail bypass to ensure operational security. They also feature Jünger Audio’s Adaptive Dynamics as standard, allowing customers to incorporate additional processing blocks such as filters, compressors, expanders and the recently introduced proprietary Spectral Signature processor. This remarkable proprietary technology gives TV and radio broadcasters the ability to create a signature mask as a template so that they can recreate the same atmosphere and dynamics on subsequent audio content.

In keeping with the T*AP TV Audio Processor, the 19” D*AP LM2 fits neatly into a rack and is controllable through a newly designed front panel or via a Web based interface. It comes with a power fail bypass as standard for additional operational security.

At CABSAT, Jünger Audio will also be showing the founder member of the *AP family, the T*AP TV Audio Processor, which made its operational debut earlier this year at the Eurovision Song Contest. Primarily designed for TV playout facilities, the device fulfils the quality requirements set by major broadcasters around the world by providing Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2).

T*AP focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ II algorithm and also offers Spectral Signature as standard, enabling broadcasters to dynamically equalise and ‘colour’ their sound in a much easier manner than can be achieved with a traditional multi-band sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

