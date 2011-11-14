SOUND DEVICES SHOWCASES NEW PRODUCTS AT INTER BEE 2011

CHIBA-CITY, JAPAN, NOVEMBER 14, 2011 — Sound Devices (Tech Trust Japan Co., LTD. – Hall 4, Booth 4106), experts in production sound audio, highlights its newest product introductions at Inter BEE 2011 (International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition), including the PIX line of video recorders, MixPre-D portable audio mixer and Mix Assist™, a new feature for Sound Devices 788T digital audio recorder.

“We look forward to displaying our recently introduced products at this leading international broadcast and media exhibition,” says Ed Capp, sales manager, Sound Devices. “We are excited to be partnering with our new local distributor, Tech Trust Japan Co., LTD. for the first time and anticipate meeting with existing and potential new customers throughout the show.”

Sound Devices PIX 220 and PIX 240 video recorders bring the company’s expertise in recording technology to video. The new PIX 220 and PIX 240 can be connected to most cameras with HDMI and can record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.

Sound Devices MixPre-D is also on hand at the booth, as it is setting a new standard in the industry for compact, high-performance portable audio mixers. Ideal for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate/industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where capturing great sound is important, but size and weight are a concern. To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has incredible output adaptability and serves as a flexible, class-compliant USB audio interface.

Sound Devices 788T is a powerful, eight-input, 12-track digital audio recorder designed for sound engineers mixing on location for films, documentaries, episodic television and reality TV. As these applications are commonly dialogue-heavy and unscripted, the new Mix Assist turns down unused microphones while instantly activating only the microphones that are in use, making it easier to get clean dialogue recordings. Mix Assist activates only one microphone per sound source, attenuating unused microphones by 15 dB. This new feature is available as a no-charge firmware update to all new and existing 788T customers.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The twelve-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.