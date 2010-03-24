Small Tree Unveils GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE at NAB 2010

As the professional audio and video industries continuously seek faster solutions to improve workflow, Small Tree introduces its next generation of storage technology at NAB 2010 (booth SL7425) – GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE (Fibre Channel over Ethernet), for both target and initiator.

Taking advantage of 10 Gigabit Ethernet’s robust throughout capabilities, GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE will offer post-production editors maximum efficiency and ease in handling 10 bit HD uncompressed video or next generation 8k video with the ease of Ethernet.

“The need for high bandwidth, low latency storage for applications such as Smoke and multi-clip editing solutions are driving the need for FCoE technology,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “Today’s SAN technology works well with current applications such as ProRes HQ and ProRes 444, but with the ongoing shift to HD, tomorrow’s storage systems will need to work seamlessly over 10Gb Ethernet in order to offer an optimal workflow environment and our FCoE products are critical in making that happen.”

Ideal for Final Cut or any high bandwidth Mac application, Small Tree’s FCoE products will provide exceptional performance due to several new networking features; the most important of which is OS X stack bypass. GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE is more economical than today’s Fibre Channel solutions as it allows for the benefits of the Fibre Channel protocol over standard Ethernet hardware.

Small Tree will be demonstrating an OS X FCoE initiator and stand alone target at NAB 2010 with one to six 10 Gb ports, a 10 Gb FCoE switch and target solutions starting at 12 TB at a fraction of the cost of a comparable Fibre Channel solution. Additionally, further cost savings will be possible when 10GBase-T FCoE Adapters become common in the marketplace.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology. For more information about the company and its products, please call 1-866-STC4MAC (1-866-782-4622), or visit www.small-tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @smalltreecomm.