Network Electronics Japan Joins Bridge Technologies' Business Partner Network

OSLO, Norway -- April 10, 2012 -- Network Electronics Japan has joined Bridge Technologies' business partner network to offer resale, support, and training for the entire Bridge Technologies product line in Japan.

The Tokyo-based company has established a strong presence in the country's broadcast and telecommunications market, with a customer base that includes major Japanese broadcasters, telcos, and government agencies.

"Bridge Technologies supplies the leading technical solutions for digital media monitoring and we are very pleased to offer Bridge systems to our customers," said Masato Saito, managing director of Network Electronics Japan. "There are solutions for cable, satellite, IPTV, DVB-T2, DVB-S2, converged media, and telcos -- each providing a highly sophisticated monitoring and analysis environment with the tools to ensure a high quality of service to the end user."

"We are delighted to have Network Electronics Japan as a valued partner in Japan. The management and technical team have many years of experience in this market and their insight and technical expertise will prove invaluable in bringing the Bridge Technologies portfolio to an ever-expanding customer base," said Philip Burnham, Bridge Technologies sales director.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies develops advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital media industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE system is the first complete satellite-to-set-top-box monitoring solution for cable, satellite, and IPTV/OTT operators. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, DVB/ATSC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the system offers a complete end-to-end system for the continuous quality assurance of a network from satellite-to-set--top box. Available with a range of probes designed for every application within the media delivery chain, Bridge Technologies probes are configurable as complete monitoring systems, or can be integrated with third-party management environments.

More information about this and any other Bridge Technologies product is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

About Network Electronics Japan

The company was founded in 2003 and specializes in broadcast, telecommunication, and several industrial markets. For more information, visit www.network-electronics.co.jp

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

