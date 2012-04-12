Harris enhances Selenio

Harris will showcase new features for its Selenio media convergence platform at the 2012 NAB Show.

With its hybrid of digital baseband video processing, compression and IP capabilities, Selenio creates new possibilities for broadcasters, new media companies and others seeking to simplify and modernize their facility operations.

New features to be introduced at NAB include the Selenio MDX2 multiplexer module, which reduces video headend infrastructure for DTV broadcasters. The MDX2 has a built-in DVB-T2 gateway that can combine up to eight physical layer pipes within a single output stream . It also features a built-in single-network frequency adaptation for signal distribution across large over-the-air DTV networks, which is well suited for DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-Tb standards.

Harris also will introduce a new video expansion module for Selenio to integrate more functionality.

