RTW Showcases the TM3 TouchMonitor at the 2012 NAB Show

Latest Addition to the TouchMonitor Range Offers an Affordable Solution for Compliant Loudness Metering

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2012 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, will exhibit the TM3, the latest addition to the company's successful TouchMonitor range at this year's NAB (Booth C1844). Attendees will also have the chance to win one of three TM3 units that RTW will be raffling off during the show. Entry forms can be found in the NAB Daily or at the RTW booth. A winner will be chosen live at the booth at 5 p.m. local time, on Monday, April 16, Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18. Participants are encouraged to be in attendance each day to win.

The TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing compact alternative, ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

"With CALM Act compliance on the minds of the broadcast industry this year, we are thrilled to share with the NAB community the TM3 TouchMonitor," says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. "The latest version of the TouchMonitor family of products, the TM3 is modern, sleek and, with its 4.3-inch touch screen, a more compact version of the TM7 and TM9. Plus, at a budget-friendly price, it offers an affordable yet highly advanced solution for pro-audio professionals faced with the changing needs of loudness control in the broadcast industry."

Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

RTW will also have on display at the show the TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, as well as the SurroundControl 31900 and 31960. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system, the SurroundControl 31900, a compact, 3-RU rack-mountable module that fits into half the space of a standard 19-inch installation rack for waveform monitors, is perfect for studios working on video production, post-production and live entertainment projects. At the heart of the SurroundControl series is RTW's unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the house-shaped display offering an easy-to-read visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.

Full technical details about the TM3 and all of RTW's products can be found at www.rtw.de.