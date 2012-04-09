Bright Technologies' DataMover Extends Reach With Support of HyperFS File System

NAB BOOTH # SL 8410

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT MAKES 3D POST-PRODUCTION ACCESSIBLE TO WIDER VARIETY OF FACILITIES

Reno, NV -- Bright Technologies, Inc., www.4bright.com developer of advanced technology for shared media environments, announced today that its DataMover file management tool now supports HyperFS, a file system that simplifies the management of large files, while providing high-speed, low-latency file access across global repositories. The development broadens Bright’s reach by allowing DataMover customers to benefit from HyperFS’s Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity, and provides additional 3D capabilities via DataMover’s 3D Stereoscopic Optimizer. DataMover will be demonstrated on Bright’s booth # SL 8410 at NAB 2012.

DataMover is designed to expose some of the most powerful elements of Bright's data transfer technologies. Command-line user can leverage DataMover’s scripting option for innovative processes and customized workflow automation. Its file-format agnostic feature 3D Stereoscopic Optimizer reduces the need for excessive data shuffling for 3D projects by enabling content creators to merge 3D frames for optimized playback in one contiguous stream. This simplifies the workflow requirements of 3D post-production by significantly reducing manual effort while delivering optimized playback at the same time. That way DataMover enables smaller post facilities to undertake 3D projects without having to dramatically increase their hardware commitments.

DataMover follows Bright’s basic principle (or “philosophy”? Or “priority”?) of proactively preventing fragmented, randomized and interleaved file layout in the beginning by recognizing sequences. This unique feature make it possible to manage file based sequences as if they are a single file.

HyperFS provides over 140 petabytes of scalable storage capacity and multiple gigabyte transmission bandwidth, and supports massive data sets, single files as large as 32TB, and concurrent heterogeneous multi-user access. Users are able to utilize storage resources more efficiently and share data from a single consolidated pool, thereby alleviating operational challenges and reducing operational costs. HyperFS provides full storage subsystem independence and support for Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux clients.

In the mid-1990s, Bright’s core team began the development of the first file system for shared media. By 1999, Bright was the first company to address the core issues and challenges of file handling in media. Over the past 12 years, Bright has earned a reputation as an innovative, collaborative, problem-solving media software and technology developer. Based on this level of experience and vision for what’s possible, Bright has developed and successfully marketed its current product line. Today, Bright Technologies provides the most advanced and sophisticated media file server in the industry - specifically designed to meet the needs of media file-based workflows, including low-latency, high performance, best possible predictability and reliability.

