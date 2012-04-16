Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Launches Redesigned Broadcast and MAG Websites

Streamlined Enhancements Provide Faster Access with Additional Features and Functionalities

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned websites. Located at www.imt-solutions.com with direct links to www.imt-broadcast.com and www.imt-government.com, the sites have been greatly enhanced to better serve IMT’s diverse customer base.

The revamped websites feature a robust, clean and compact layout that is easier to navigate, allowing visitors to reach information in fewer clicks. The sites’ upgrades feature enhanced content, a redesigned format and provide a better overall user experience.

“When we launched new websites for our broadcasting, sports and entertainment as well as MAG customers a year ago, we carefully monitored and analyzed the navigational patterns and behaviors of our visitors in an effort to provide the best experience possible,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Those factors, combined with our 2011 Web analytical results, allowed us to make significant design and navigational improvements to both sites and today's re-launch is the result of our hard work and dedication to our customers.”

The new sites are loaded with features, including multimedia content and videos, and a picture gallery with a shortcut to the new and best-selling products on the front page. Additional upgrades include easy access to a wealth of specifications, data sheets and technical manuals. Optimized for mobile users, the new sites also boast improved search functionality, incorporated help and customer forms.

Other highlights of the sites’ enhancements include social media and sharing icons on every front page, as well as options and comments. With this upgrade, various components of the website allow for users to more easily access content that will be placed front and center.

"Providing our customers with valuable information in fewer clicks reflects IMT’s commitment to superior innovation and customer support,” adds Shpock. “It’s what our customers have come to expect from us and we are dedicated to delivering the highest level of service possible."

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.