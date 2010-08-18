IBC Stand 8.A94

COBALT DIGITAL TO INTRODUCE FUSION3G FOR OPENGEAR AT IBC 2010

UP/DOWN/CROSS CONVERSION AND FRAME SYNC – FUSION3G 9901-UDX

(Urbana, IL, August 2, 2010) – Cobalt Digital (www.CobaltDigital.com) will launch their new range of 3 Gigabit-capable Fusion3G™ cards for openGear™ for the first time in Europe at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94. The openGear format takes application flexibility to new levels with its ability to handle 3G/HD/SD video processing cards, plus audio processing cards, from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

The Fusion3G range may be controlled and monitored using the ‘free of charge’ Dashboard™ software, as well as by Cobalt Digital's award winning OGCP-9000 Remote Control Panels (SNMP monitoring is also supported). HD/SD-SDI versions of the Fusion range are also available.

Fusion3G are multi-functional, multi-featured cards that offer solutions to all of today’s signal processing challenges, including Loudness Processing, Audio Loudness Metering, Dolby® Encode and Decode, Colour Correction, Fibre Transmit and Receive, and Up/Down/Cross Conversion with all the features of Cobalt's popular 9000 Compass series, plus much more. Inputs and outputs include analogue video and audio, HD/SD-SDI video & audio, and Fibre.

Up/Down/Cross Conversion and Frame Sync – Fusion3G 9901-UDX

The Fusion3G 9901-UDX is a 3Gigabit HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross converter with multiple inputs and outputs, frame synchronization, plus full-embedded audio and ancillary data support with per-channel audio delay. As with all 9900 Fusion3G and 9000 Compass™ series cards, remote control is quick and easy via free Dashboard™ GUI software, Cobalt's OGCP-9000 remote control panel, or optional SNMP agent software for openGear frames. Separate versions are available solely to perform up conversion (9901-UC), down conversion (9901-DC) and 3G/HD to 3G/HD cross conversion (9901-XC); all include 3G/HD/SD pass-through.

End-users may choose from a wide range of options to add fiber I/O, analogue video I/O, AES and analogue audio I/O embed/de-embed – all on the same module. This level of integration reduces module count and simplifies the signal chain, as well as providing flexibility for ever changing system requirements, including 3-D TV compliant 1080p. Other available options include wings insertion, general purpose keying, colour correction, Dolby® E/AC-3 encoding and decoding, ITU BS.1770 loudness metering, processing, and up-mixing using Linear Acoustic AEROMAX™ and UPMAX™ processors. Loudness processing and up-mixing are available as options, either individually or in combinations.

Image

Cobalt Digital’s Fusion3G™ 9901-UDX Up/Down/Cross Conversion and Frame Sync openGear™ Chassis

Please visit Cobalt Digital at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94. Click on harriet@desertmooncomm.com to schedule an appointment.

###

ABOUT COBALT DIGITAL INC.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

Company Contact: Chris Shaw, VP of Sales and Marketing

+1-217-344-1243 / chris.shaw@cobaltdigital.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com