MULTIDYNE DEBUTS OPENGEAR HD-4400-CWDM AT NAB 2010

New Card Offers 18 HD Signals over One Fiber

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will debut its new openGear-compatible HD-4400-CWDM at NAB 2010 (Booth C7637). MultiDyne’s HD-4400-CWDM will provide customers with unprecedented density, redundancy and control – offering a massive 18 HD signals on one fiber.

First introduced by Ross Video, the openGear platform is based on an open architecture, 2RU modular frame that accommodates up to 10 cards in the DFR-8310 frame and up to 20 cards in the DFR-8320 frame. The HD-4400-CWDM high-density, multirate, 3G HD-SDI SMPTE fiber optic transport system with a 4x4 matrix on both the transmitter and receiver is one of MultiDyne’s latest offerings as part of the openGear terminal equipment platform group.

“The openGear standard continues to be very popular amongst broadcasters, and we are excited to add yet another affordable, robust solution to our family of openGear products,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “With the openGear HD-4400-CWDM, broadcasters will be genuinely excited to have access to such a high number of bi-directional HD signals in their existing 2RU frame.”

The HD-4400-CWDM card transports four 3G, HD-SDI signals over one fiber. This fiber can be patched to additional HD-4400-CWDM cards, for a total of 18 3G HD-SDI signals over one fiber, in just five slots. With such high density, one openGear 2RU frame can transport a total of 18 bi-directional signals (36 3G, HD-SDI signals over two fibers), making the solution ideal for high-capacity fiber trunking of 3G HD-SDI signals in any broadcast facility.

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber-optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.