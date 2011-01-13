Harmonic Promotes Mark Carrington to VP of Worldwide Sales

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 13, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Mark Carrington, previously Vice President of Sales for the Harmonic-branded product sales, has been promoted to Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In this expanded role, Mr. Carrington will be responsible for the entire sales organization and the complete product line. Carrington will drive all aspects of the company's sales initiatives, including continuing to build a global sales organization and driving the company's sales and channel strategies forward.

"Our integration work with the Omneon acquisition is proceeding on track and combining the entire worldwide sales teams under Mark is a natural step for the combined company," said Patrick Harshman, President and CEO of Harmonic. "We are fortunate to have Mark on our team, being able to draw upon his outstanding relationships with key customers and his years of sales leadership."

Separately, the company also announced that Suresh Vasudevan, president of Omneon at Harmonic, has decided to leave the company to pursue another opportunity.

"Suresh has been a valuable contributor to the successful integration of Omneon," added Harshman. "We wish him well with his future endeavors."

