Sound Devices to Expand Operations with Purchase of New Facility

REEDSBURG, WI, JANUARY 25, 2012 — Sound Devices, makers of production sound and video products for field production, announce the purchase of a new facility for its U.S. headquarters in Reedsburg, WI. The company is expected to relocate and settle into the 27,000-square-foot facility in the first half of 2012, where it will continue to manufacture audio mixers and recorders, and video recorders for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news, and acoustical test and measurement applications.

“This move is part of Sound Devices’ continued commitment to our customers, our community and to the marketplace,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director, Sound Devices. “It gives us the necessary room to grow, and to have all departments, including engineering, manufacturing, and sales, under one (much larger) roof. We look forward to continued success in our new home this year and beyond.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new facility will enable Sound Devices to continue its focus on designing and building new, innovative field-production products.

In addition to the improvements to logistics and operations, the newly renovated facility, which sits on 27 wooded acres, can accommodate training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors. It also has space for permanent product setups to assist in product training.

Sound Devices new facility is located at 7556 State Highway 23/33 in Reedsburg.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders, portable video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering and acoustical test and measurement applications. The thirteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.