Bridge Technologies to unveil OTT, complete DVB-T2 monitoring, analysis solutions

Bridge Technologies will launch major advances in OTT service analysis at the 2012 NAB Show.

The company will introduce the VB252 monitoring probe for DVB-T2 networks. A complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2, including the T2-MI protocol, the dual-input VB252 provides external GPS lock for accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks, high-quality MER measurement and level readings.

Bridge Technologies also will display the VideoBRIDGE VB330 media monitoring probe, based on its new 10GB architecture. The VB330 offers three blades fitting in a single 1RU chassis. Each VB330 probe has two 10GB interfaces, thus delivering 60GB monitoring capability.

The company will unveil the VB12-RF, a ruggedized, portable broadcast-IP probe for cable and terrestrial diagnostics. The VB12-RF packs every required broadcast and IP interface into a ruggedized chassis with a form factor smaller than a laptop computer.

