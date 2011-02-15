Digital Alert Systems 2011 NAB Show Booth C2952

Digital Alert Systems at the 2011 NAB Show:

At the 2011 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight its newest range of next generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies designed to make it easier and more affordable than ever for broadcasters struggling to meet this year's FCC compliance deadlines. The company's award-winning DASDEC(TM) series of integrated EAS/CAP devices has been expanded and this year's show debuts two new DASDEC-II models: the DASLC and the DASLCR, fully EAS- and CAP-compliant units that meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, in a surprisingly affordable single-box solution. Furthering DAS' reputation for innovations in EAS/CAP is the new MultiPlayer(TM) -- providing completely independent and simultaneous EAS switching, playout, and control for multi-stream requirements. Coupled with a DASDEC and MultiStation(TM) software, MultiPlayer provides the most cost-effective EAS/CAP coverage on a per-stream basis.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2011 NAB Show:

New DASDEC(TM)-II Models: DASLC and DASLCR

The new DASLC and DASLCR from Digital Alert Systems (DAS) provide core Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact low-cost package equipped with key features that have made the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency alert platform a popular choice among broadcasters. Economically designed to keep costs down, these 2RU models make DAS technology available at the lowest price yet.

The DASLC and DASLCR are specifically designed for radio and television facilities needing minimal EAS/CAP requirements. The DASLC offers critical functionality in a low-cost design, and the DASLCR provides the same functionality and two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in a space- and cost-saving package. Both units meet all FCC Part 11 rules and conform to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards, allowing broadcasters to reduce headaches and substantially improve operational efficiency for just a little more than adding a CAP-converter to their legacy EAS equipment.

New Digital Alert Systems MultiPlayer(TM)

The new MultiPlayer(TM) from Digital Alert Systems eliminates the restrictions of sharing a single Emergency Alert System (EAS) encoder/decoder system with relays and switches by providing multiple and completely independent EAS switching, playout, and control to simultaneously cover the EAS requirements of multiple program streams. MultiPlayer is configurable for analog or AES switching of up to four program streams and networks to any DASDEC(TM) system for management and logging. In addition, the integrated switching and multiple GPI/O's for each channel makes facility integration a breeze. MultiPlayer, coupled with a DASDEC system and MultiStation(TM) software, provides the lowest possible cost per-independent stream EAS and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) coverage available.

DASDEC(TM)-II

DASDEC(TM)-II from Digital Alert Systems provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) management in a fully integrated package. Packed full of powerful features, DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. With a true browser-based interface that allows multiple, simultaneous tiered access and up to four Ethernet ports for easy integration in the modern facility, DASDEC-II makes it easier than ever for broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and CAP functions remotely. Fully featured and ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in enhancement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols, making it simple for broadcasters to integrate a wide variety of third-party equipment that may already be in use within a broadcast facility. With its IP-based technology, DASDEC-II is engineered to handle future emergency messaging requirements with easy-to-upgrade software. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multi-channel, multi-interface applications.

The MultiStation(TM) software adds capacity to select sequential forwarding, giving broadcasters the ability to schedule the alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs, on up to five stations -- whether they originate from the same building, same state, or across the nation. By eliminating the need for independent encoder/decoder sets dedicated to each station, one DASDEC-II system replaces five separate encoder/decoder sets, reducing the amount of wiring, rack space, and power required.

DASDEC(TM)-IR and EAS-NET(TM)

For broadcasters multicasting from a single centralcasting location, DASDEC(TM)-IR offers a robust means of monitoring and distributing Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messages from remote locations to the primary facility. The DASDEC-IR system combines the feature-packed DASDEC-II system with the company's EAS-NET(TM) software supporting forwarding of emergency alerts over an IP network to a central facility. And because DASDEC-IR is a fully functional EAS encoder/decoder, each location's unit can process alerts independently if the connection to the central host system is lost or broken. With its complete remote management and control interface, the DASDEC-IR helps broadcasters fulfill their compliance obligations while conserving resources with equipment that is simpler and more efficient than ever before.

Company Background:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 when the founders determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

SPEAKING SESSION:

2011 NAB Conference Session

Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems, will be part of a panel discussion "Joint EAS Panel with Legal" from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in Room S226 as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"We're committed to helping broadcasters effectively adapt to Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) regulations as they continue to change. Our DASDEC(TM) provides the best single-box solution for all facets of EAS/CAP management. From the smallest most cost conscious station, to the large centralcasting and multicasting stations across town or across the nation, and our new DASLC and DASLCR systems make adoption of fully integrated CAP/EAS solutions a very appealing alternative to less-effective bolt-on converter solutions." -- Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems

