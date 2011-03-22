Matrox MAX H.264 Capture Ships, Enabling Direct Capture to H.264 Files with the Matrox MXO2 I/O Devices and Matrox MAX Technology for PC

Free app allows quick creation of H.264 video files for smart phones, iPad, the web, and Blu-ray

Matrox Video Products today announced that Matrox MAX H.264 Capture is now available. Matrox MAX H.264 Capture is a stand-alone Windows application that lets users capture directly to H.264 files for use on smart phones, iPad, the web, and Blu-ray discs using any Matrox MXO2 product equipped with Matrox MAX technology. Material can be captured from video and audio input on an MXO2 device and simultaneously monitored. Matrox MAX H.264 Capture is quick and easy-to-use with default presets for many popular delivery formats. It also provides the ability for the user to create custom presets. Video can be captured to the .mp4 file wrapper for the web, iPad, and other popular H.264 deliverables or to .264 elementary stream files for immediate Blu-ray authoring without transcoding.

Matrox MAX H.264 Capture and the entire MXO2 product line will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in the Matrox booth SL2515.

“This new app enables smooth workflows for faster delivery of video content and dailies. It’s also ideal for archiving legacy material from tape,” said Wayne Andrews, Matrox product manager. “Now it’s easy to capture material from any source for use on the web, iPad, iPod, iPhone, YouTube and Blu-ray discs. In addition, dailies can be immediately available as low bit rate, manageable-sized files for delivery to a client.”

“We’re continuing to add value to the Matrox MXO2 product line,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “With Matrox MAX H.264 Capture we have started to implement our vision of expanding the capabilities of Matrox MAX technology beyond H.264 export acceleration.”

Availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Matrox MAX H.264 Capture is now available to registered users of Matrox MXO2 devices with the MAX option as a free download from the Matrox website in release 5.1.1 for Windows.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

