Ilari Anttila Appointed Electrosonic’s Service Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Electrosonic is pleased to announce that Ilari Anttila has been named Service Director, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Formerly head of the Nordic region managing Electrosonic's operations in Finland and Sweden, Anttila will now be based in London.

In 2010, Electrosonic's audio-visual service business in the UK expanded considerably with the acquisition of DRV, a leading corporate AV systems and service company. Anttila's appointment furthers Electrosonic's commitment to provide the highest level of service to its clients. Besides managing and expanding business in the UK, Anttila is tasked with promoting Electrosonic's service business throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Historically, this business has focused on the London financial sector, but opportunities exist further afield, and I have been charged with developing new business throughout the region," says Anttila of his new role. "I hope to put to work my 20 years-plus of experience in successfully managing teams and organizations of all types and sizes as we build Electrosonic across the EMEA regions."

A native of Finland with a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, ICT and Management from the Helsinki University of Technology, Anttila joined Electrosonic three years ago and has been a member of the Executive Management Board since that time.

For the past decade, Anttila has been active in various challenging posts selling professional services and managing service organizations. Prior to joining Electrosonic, he worked as a Customers Director at Finland-based Hunting Minds, where he sold their leadership management services and coached management groups and leaders of various leading international companies, including ABB, Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks. Anttila also worked for six years at Digita Oy, the Finnish broadcast and telecommunication service company belonging to the French TDF Group, culminating his stint there as Executive Vice President.

Earlier, Anttila worked for over 13 years at Nokia in various managerial positions, including working as the Head of Tetra R&D and as an International Account Manager, in which he was based in the UK for two years and managed a pan-European customer account worth in excess of £150 million.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international AV company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 47 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com