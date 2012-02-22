Defocus Effects for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects Released by PHYX

Add depth and dimension to footage with PHYX Defocus chroma aberration, fast defocus, pan / tilt, and vignette vision

Boston, MA – February 22, 2012 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces PHYX Defocus to its line of plug-ins available on FxFactory 3. PHYX Defocus effects accurately simulate depth of field, bokeh, tilt-shift, rack-focus and more. The GPU-accelerated suite is compatible with Final Cut Pro® X and 7, Motion 5 and After Effects®. Offered at 49 USD, users can learn more about PHYX Defocus here.

PHYX Defocus feature highlights include:

Chroma Aberration – Editors can simulate chroma aberration – the imbalance of RGB color channels that can occur with camera lenses.

Fast Defocus – This effect can be used to simulate ‘bokeh,’ or out-of-focus lens effects. Editors can create depth of field with the use of a depth mask, rack-focus effects, and more.

Pan / Tilt – A popular effect used in many motion pictures and music videos, users can create a tilt-shift setup for still and motion picture cameras, with smooth, defocused gradients.

Vignette Vision – With two effects options, editors can defocus either the outer edge or the center of the image. Defocusing the outer edge simulates POV shots, vintage lenses and more. Defocusing the center of the image allows editors to censor images, create hallucinations, etc.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Its principals have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, PHYX Inc. brought its first collection of tools to the public. For more information, please visit the PHYX Inc. website.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.

