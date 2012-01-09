HARMAN’s Studer Appoints Ingo Hahn as Product Manager

REGENSDORF, Switzerland — HARMAN’s Studer has appointed Ingo Hahn to the position of Product Manager. In his new position, Hahn will be responsible for the planning and development of new Studer products and enhancements to the existing Studer product line, while also providing support to Studer’s customer base.

Hahn joins Studer from DAVID Systems GmbH, where he worked for almost 10 years and most recently held the title of Product & Solution Manager, serving the company’s customers in the radio and television markets.

“I am proud and happy to join Studer in my role as Product Manager,” Hahn said. “Studer is renowned globally for its high-quality broadcast products used worldwide. I am looking forward to this new challenge and I am very happy to join this great team with its high level of broadcast expertise and knowledge.

“Ingo brings a wealth of experience from his time at DAVID Systems that will directly translate to his new position at Studer. We have many new products and technologies in development progress here currently and I am confident Ingo’s experience will benefit the Studer brand,” said Andrew Hills, Director Product Strategy, Studer, HARMAN Mixer Group. “He is going to be a great asset and addition to the expanding Studer team!”

