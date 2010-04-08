Omneon Media Servers Now Support XDCAM® HD Recording Compliant With RDD9 MXF Specification

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — April 8, 2010 — Omneon Inc. today announced that the Omneon Spectrum™ media server and MediaDeck™ server system now support XDCAM® HD recording compliant with RDD9 MXF interoperability specification. This enhancement to the Omneon media servers' interoperability not only allows RDD9-wrapped content to be recorded directly to either server system, it also enables content from the Spectrum or MediaDeck server system to be dropped as files into a Sony MPEG Long GOP device — camera, deck, or editor — for immediate use or placement on removable storage.

"Omneon's support for RDD9 formats reduces production turnaround times required for the most demanding applications such as news and sports," said Takashi Honda, general manager of XDCAM Engineering, Professional Solutions Group at Sony. "Material can be moved freely among workflow elements without translation, transcoding, or rewrapping, streamlining operations while at the same time reducing complexity and cost."

"While Omneon server systems always have supported playback of RDD9 material, this enhancement ensures that other elements in a Sony XDCAM HD workflow can process Spectrum and MediaDeck server recordings natively," said Mark Cousins, product line manager for media servers at Omneon. "In addition to simplifying the overall workflow, this capacity gives operators confidence in the format compatibility of content throughout the broadcast workflow."

