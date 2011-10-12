Riedel unveils AVB solutions for real-time IP-based AES3/EBU audio transport

Riedel Communications unveiled a suite of AVB products for the Artist digital matrix intercom platform at IBC2011.

AVB allows for transporting AES3/EBU audio in real-time with guaranteed bandwidth and quality of service (QoS) via IP-based Local Area Networks (LAN).

Riedel’s AVB product line fulfills the demands of professional intercom users. Based on official IEEE next-generation Ethernet standards like 802.1Qav, P802.1Qat and P802.1AS, AVB allows risk-free use of AVB-compliant facility or enterprise LAN infrastructure for intercom applications. This allows for new approaches in system and facility design, providing savings in infrastructure investments.

Intercom applications for Riedel’s AVB products feature matrix-to-control panel connections via LAN, audio distribution via LAN, matrix-to-matrix trunking connections via LAN and distribution of digital partylines via LAN.

The Riedel suite of AVB products includes the AVB-108 G2 Client Card, as well as the Connect AVB and Connect AVBx8 panel interfaces.