Internet Broadcasting helps broadcast news embrace social/mobile media

Internet Broadcasting, a provider of digital publishing technology and services for local TV newsrooms, has introduced ibPublish 2, a digital content management and publishing platform built for the TV broadcast industry.

ibPublish 2 is a cloud-based system that enables newsrooms to produce news and information with fast, seamless distribution to mobile and social media channels. The platform is already in production with Internet Broadcasting clients, who are being supported with services including planning, migration, training, best practices and custom development.

Using the platform, journalists and other content publishers can create content sections that update dynamically and design page layouts on the fly. The technology, Internet Broadcasting said, gives station managers the power to implement their business strategies in the digital space, free from technical limitations. For audiences, the platform implements the station’s brand across web, mobile and social environments.

“ibPublish 2 frees broadcasters to focus on their core competence—developing local-news content—and helps make digital journalism profitable,” said Elmer Baldwin, president and CEO of Internet Broadcasting.

The platform, the company said, offers dramatic simplification of digital publishing. It accelerates time to publish with tools for users and simplified workflows for other contributors, enabling the entire organization to publish digital content.

Fully integrated apps and mobile web sites offer seamless multi-channel publishing, on-the-fly content and display changes, campaign management and social enabled by a suite of APIs. The platform is enabled by a cloud-based platform.

Technology partners include CoreMedia, a provider of web content management software; Kaltura, who provides video management, publishing, authoring, distribution and monetization solutions; and Akamai, a cloud-based platform.

Internet Broadcasting’s clients include Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, CNN, The Washington Post Company’s Post-Newsweek Stations group and Turner Broadcasting.