New Matrox MC-100 mini converter offers multiple combination of uses
Matrox announced at IBC2011 the MC-100, a dual SDI-to-HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD- and SD-SDI.
Priced affordably, the single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3-D processing unit.
Key features include:
• Two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD
• HDMI output for monitoring
• On-screen display controlled by easily accessible hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors
• Multiformat SDI signal distribution
• Glitch-free switching between two HD-SDI feeds
• Loss-of-signal switching in case of invalid or lost input signal
• Multiplexing of two HD-SDI video signals into a single 3G-SDI feed
