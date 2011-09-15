New Matrox MC-100 mini converter offers multiple combination of uses

Matrox announced at IBC2011 the MC-100, a dual SDI-to-HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD- and SD-SDI.

Priced affordably, the single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer and a 3-D processing unit.

Key features include:

• Two SDI inputs and two SDI outputs for 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD

• HDMI output for monitoring

• On-screen display controlled by easily accessible hardware buttons for straightforward configuration on HDMI and/or SDI monitors

• Multiformat SDI signal distribution

• Glitch-free switching between two HD-SDI feeds

• Loss-of-signal switching in case of invalid or lost input signal

• Multiplexing of two HD-SDI video signals into a single 3G-SDI feed