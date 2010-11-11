NewTek TriCaster Wins Award of Excellence from Tech & Learning

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, has won a Tech & Learning (T&L) Award of Excellence (AOE) for TriCaster high definition (HD) portable live production system in the "New Products" category of the annual awards competition sponsored by Tech & Learning magazine.

"Now that the use of technology in schools is no longer a novelty but a reality, it's not about the promise of what a product can do; it's about the proof," said Kevin Hogan, editorial director for NewBay Media's Tech & Learning Group. "This year's Award of Excellence products were tested by edtech experts from the New York City Department of Education and the University of Michigan, our top T&L advisors, and others. These companies can be proud that their products were selected as winners by this prestigious team of judges."

Outstanding technological products for education have been recognized by Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program for nearly 30 years. The AOE recognizes both the "best of the best" and the most innovative products that assist technology educators with teaching, training and managing. Entries are thoroughly reviewed by qualified educators and carefully screened by the T&L editorial team. A product's quality and effectiveness, ease of use, creative use of technology, and suitability for use in an educational environment, are evaluated and judged accordingly.

"It's rewarding to see the way schools and educators are utilizing TriCaster portable live production in their classrooms, sports programs and communities," said Michael Kornet, chief marketing officer, NewTek. "To be recognized by Tech & Learning for TriCaster, affirms the benefits that students are gaining every day by developing their live production skills and delivering network-quality video for their schools."

Students now have a chance to show off their production skills and earn a spot on the All-American Video Crew for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. All American Games and NewTek are currently searching for America's top video production high school seniors to participate in the All-American Bowl events in San Antonio, January 5 - 9, 2011. Four students will be awarded the privilege of joining other high school All-Americans during Bowl week. The selected students will also receive comprehensive training on TriCaster and 3PLAY systems at NewTek corporate headquarters.

TriCaster systems make it easy for schools to bring the power of a network studio to their campus or classroom with an included Journalism and Production Basics curriculum. With TriCaster models starting at $4,995 for the education market, schools are integrating portable live production into their daily activities.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by schools, sports organizations, broadcasters, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audience.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available in North America starting at US$4,995 for education, and in multi-standard for US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: All American Games, Clinton High School (Clinton, Miss.), Oasis Middle School (Cape Coral, Fla.), Onteora High School (Woodstock, NY), Evangelical Christian School (Fort Myers, Fla.), MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, the Steve Harvey Morning Show, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "Furious World." NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Alice in Wonderland," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "Angels and Demons," "Battle for Terra," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Tropic Thunder," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.