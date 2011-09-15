Grass Valley unveils Karrera Video Production Center

At IBC2011, Grass Valley unveiled a new, lower-cost switcher platform called the Karrera Video Production Center.

Tapping the company’s engineering experience with the Kayenne Video Production Center and Kayak switcher, the 10-bit, 4:2:2 Karrera offers flexible features and an intuitive user interface to ensure operating the Karrera feels familiar to experienced Grass Valley switcher operators as well as novices.

A wide variety of system options provides both an affordable Karrera entry price along with the ability to grow the system as needs expand. The Karrera family features two frame sizes (4RU and 8RU) with frame configurations from 1 M/E to 4.5 M/Es. Either frame can be combined with a choice of 2 M/E or 3 M/E control panels, as well as a 1 M/E soft-panel GUI.