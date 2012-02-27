Harmonic at IP&TV World Forum

Harmonic will showcase a complete set of products that encompasses all segments of content production and delivery. This full range of solutions addresses acquisition, preparation, packaging, distribution, delivery, service management, and more.

Harmonic Products at IP&TV World Forum

ProMedia(TM) Family of Software Solutions

Software solutions in the ProMedia(TM) family optimize live and file-based multiscreen video production and processing for content and service providers. The ProMedia family performs a broad range of functions, including transcoding, packaging, and origination, to enable high-quality video creation and delivery of live streaming, live-to-VOD, and VOD services to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices. ProMedia is also an ideal solution for content creation in file-based workflows such as tapeless production environments. The ProMedia family includes four software products: ProMedia Live, ProMedia Carbon, ProMedia Package, and ProMedia Origin.

New Electra(R) 9200 Encoder

The Electra(R) 9200 encoder is the world's first multicodec, multiformat video encoder for broadcast, satellite, telco, and cable operators that simultaneously supports broadcast, mobile, and Web formats in a 1-RU chassis. This integrated broadcast and multiscreen compression platform continues Electra's leadership in video quality and multifunction collapse to provide a flexible, open, and scalable architecture that integrates easily with existing broadcast infrastructure and enables new multiscreen services, while lowering capital and operating expenses.

The Electra 9200 encoder delivers HD and SD video services using Harmonic's proven MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 compression algorithms. The encoding platform supports both baseband and IP workflows, and it combines the company's market-leading broadcast capabilities with the ability to support emerging multiscreen applications. Providing up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis, the Electra 9200 maximizes bandwidth efficiency and channel density. Each module supports flexible combinations of up to four SD/HD inputs, with up to eight broadcast output profiles and 32 multiscreen aligned output profiles.

New Omneon MediaGrid(TM) V3.0

Harmonic will present the new Omneon MediaGrid(TM) V3.0, a competitively priced high-performance storage solution for media workflows that lowers the cost of central storage while delivering industry-leading performance. Omneon MediaGrid V3.0 file system software features built-in software RAID that delivers very high levels of storage efficiency while still ensuring fast application performance and high availability. It offers both RAID6 (dual-parity) and RAID4 (single-parity) options, enabling users to balance storage capacity with performance based on their workflow needs.

Harmonic Speaker at IP&TV World Forum

Thierry Fautier, senior director convergence solutions at Harmonic, will present "Meeting the Multiscreen Challenge" on Wednesday, March 21, during the session "TV on the Move -- Taking the Tablet." He will discuss ways to achieve excellence in the multiscreen reality across multiple networks, provide an overview of how video quality can be assured via adaptive streaming technologies, examine adoption of the new MPEG-DASH specification for Connected TV and connected devices, and outline approaches for employing a high-quality multiscreen solution that can be taken online quickly and cost-effectively.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Quote:

"Harmonic products support the end-to-end workflows enabling efficient, cost-effective delivery of content to consumers via virtually any platform. Our demonstrations at IP&TV World Forum will showcase how Harmonic solutions enable evolving broadcast and telco operations, as well as how they're supporting real-world implementations of compelling new multiscreen offerings." -- Ian Graham, Vice President, EMEA Sales and Technical Services at Harmonic

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

ProMedia(TM) Carbon

http://www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/ProMediaCarbon_HR.zip

New Electra(R) 9200 Encoder

http://www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/Electra9200HR.zip

Omneon MediaGrid(TM) V3.0

http://www.wallstcom.com/Harmonic/MediaGrid_6Server.zip