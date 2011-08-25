Danmon Systems Group to highlight system integration services

Danmon Systems Group (DSG) will exhibit its full range of systems integration services at IBC2011.

DSG is an experienced provider of systems integration support for television and radio broadcasters, post-production houses and professional audio studios, as well as the corporate, academic and government sectors.

DSG's fields of activity include every aspect of broadcast and electronic media technology, from consultancy to production and post production, transmission and archiving, encompassing video, audio, graphics, streaming, audio visual and multimedia applications.

Danmon Systems Group is part of Dan Technologies' Group, a European supplier of audio, video, transmission products and digital media solutions.

See Danmon Systems Group at IBC2011 Stand 8.B51.