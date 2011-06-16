Matrox to Showcase a Full Range of Editing, Streaming, H.264 Encoding, and Scan Converter Products at Broadcast Asia 2011

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that the new Matrox Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converter with genlock and region-of-interest support will be shown for the first time in Southeast Asia at Broadcast Asia 2011.

Matrox Convert DVI Plus lets broadcasters easily and economically take the computer-based content that is quickly becoming a key part of the nightly news to air. It’s ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, video games, and web browser sessions, as well as citizen journalists’ mobile phone videos. Matrox Convert DVI Plus is also the perfect appliance to drive projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship.

New software releases for the Matrox MXO2 line of input/output devices for Mac and PC will also be demonstrated. Highlights of the new releases include support for Adobe® Creative Suite® 5.5 Production Premium, capture support for Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder, and presets for new H.264 encoding parameters in Adobe Media Encoder.

The award-winning Matrox MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and can be easily moved among desktop systems in a facility, installed in an OB van, or taken on the road with a laptop. Key features include: lightning fast H.264 file creation for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray via Matrox MAX™ technology, monitoring with the unique Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion.

“We are continuing to add value to the versatile Matrox MXO2 devices and to introduce new products designed for Asian broadcasters and A/V professionals,” said Mingkai Yang, director of Asia-Pacific sales at Matrox. “We look forward to meeting new clients and demonstrating our new products to old friends, as we continue to expand our presence in the region.”

Matrox products will be demonstrated at distributor BENCHMARK BROADCAST SYSTEMS (S) PTE LTD’s booth 4M2-01.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.