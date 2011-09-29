Harris shows complete media workflow solution

Harris showed at IBC2011 its integrated workflow solution to help broadcasters, cable networks and new media companies improve operational efficiency and return on investment.

Harris demonstrated how integration between its automation, digital asset management, and sales and scheduling products can create a solution that integrates business and technical workflows by producing next-generation automation.

Harris showed its ADC and D-Series automation systems; Invenio digital asset management solutions; and Broadcast Master, Landmark and Vision sales and scheduling systems. With them, the company demonstrated how a combined solution creates more efficient workflow processes and maximizes facility resources.