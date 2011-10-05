Presteigne Charter selects Custom Consoles for IBC studio furniture
Broadcast dry hire and systems rental specialist Presteigne Charter has chosen Custom Consoles Module-R studio furniture for a transportable International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to be used during a major series of marine sporting events.
Working in association with the event organizers, Presteigne Charter will design, integrate, operate and maintain the IBC as a fully equipped custom-built structure occupying eight 40ft containers. These will provide the resources needed to televise the regattas to viewers around the world.
Custom Consoles’ Module-R allows control-room desks to be produced from a selection of high-quality pods, base sections, 19in rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs. Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up to 10 rack-unit chassis capacity. Module-R features include continuous brush-strip cable access to front worktops, optional 19in rear-desk equipment pods, ventilated front-access panels and hardwood worktop edging.
Crawley, West Sussex-based Presteigne Charter has a branch network covering Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Asia and Australia, and is wholly owned by Avesco Group.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox