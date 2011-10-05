Presteigne Charter selects Custom Consoles for IBC studio furniture

Broadcast dry hire and systems rental specialist Presteigne Charter has chosen Custom Consoles Module-R studio furniture for a transportable International Broadcast Centre (IBC) to be used during a major series of marine sporting events.

Working in association with the event organizers, Presteigne Charter will design, integrate, operate and maintain the IBC as a fully equipped custom-built structure occupying eight 40ft containers. These will provide the resources needed to televise the regattas to viewers around the world.

Custom Consoles’ Module-R allows control-room desks to be produced from a selection of high-quality pods, base sections, 19in rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs. Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up to 10 rack-unit chassis capacity. Module-R features include continuous brush-strip cable access to front worktops, optional 19in rear-desk equipment pods, ventilated front-access panels and hardwood worktop edging.

Crawley, West Sussex-based Presteigne Charter has a branch network covering Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Asia and Australia, and is wholly owned by Avesco Group.