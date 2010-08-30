Christie Thrills Spectators At Singapore's 45th Birthday Bash

Christie, a global leader in visual solutions for business, entertainment and industry, announces that its Roadster HD Series projectors presented the main show at Singapore's 45th birthday celebrations and National Parade Day (NDP) 2010. The 53-minute long extravaganza of music, dance, fireworks and multimedia effects was comprised of four acts and a grand finale featuring 18 Christie Roadster HD18K projectors mounted 37m high on three towers. Each tower had six projectors illuminating a brightness of more than 100,000 ANSI lumens from a distance of 162m.

Projected onto a backdrop measuring 80m x 37m - the largest in Singapore's history - the 18 Roadster HD18K projectors revealed the splendor, success and grandeur of Singapore's history onto the Padang Arena and the City Hall Building.

Act 1 showcased a kaleidoscope of ethnic colors projected in 3D with song and dance artists adding to the presentation in Act 2. For Act 3, the aspirations of youth and their unique culture were highlighted, including a football player weaving in and out of the pillars of City Hall. The show closed with an impressive robo-warriors and martial arts presentation.

"Everyone was thrilled by the visuals. It was a significant and momentous event for us to provide the required staging to carry all 18 Christie Roadster HD18K projectors on the occasion of Singapore's 45th birthday celebrations. With the exceptional image quality, remarkable colors and brightness, the HD18K projectors evoked a new fervor of love and pride for Singapore!" says Christopher Ee, director of multimedia, Glorious Pte Ltd.

Glorious, the appointed digital projection provider for Singapore NDP, provided technical support and content for the digital projection visuals at this year's NDP 2010 celebrations. The company owns the largest fleet of Christie projectors in Southeast Asia as well as the versatile and powerful Vista Spyders window processors - including the latest Christie Spyder X20.

"We are indeed happy to support Singapore's 45th birthday celebrations with our display technology," comments Lin Yu, VP of Christie Asia Pacific. "At Christie, our projection innovations are very much driven by our commitment to provide exceptional image quality to entertain, to engage and to thrill the world through visual communications."

Compact in design and powered by 3-chip DLP(r) technology and Xenon illumination, the Roadster HD18K projector features an HD 1920 x 1080 engine providing razor-sharp resolution, crisp images, exceptional color and brightness, and 2000:1 full field contrast ratio. With user-replaceable bulbs featuring less power consumption than the competition, the Christie Roadster HD18K delivers the lowest cost of ownership in its class.

"The Roadster series is one of Christie's most popular product families because of its spectacular brightness levels and rugged design. Our customers love the power, performance, cooling efficiency and lower cost of ownership of these projectors," notes Lin Yu.

Christie continues to be the market leader in digital display technology by listening to its customers and delivering high quality products that meet their needs.