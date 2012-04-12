Clear-Com Introduces New CC-300 and CC-400 Headsets at the 2012 NAB Show

New Headsets Offer Better Comfort, Improved Sound Quality and Greater Flexibility

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2012 ─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, will exhibit at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C8008) the latest additions to its line of professional headsets, the CC-300 and CC-400. The CC-300 and CC-400 offer extra comfort, better performance and more flexibility for audio professionals who are constantly using intercoms during the long hours of production. These headsets are compatible with Clear-Com’s wide range of wired and wireless intercoms.

Personalized for Comfortable Fit

Wearing headsets day in and day out while communicating with other team members over the intercom can easily and quickly exhaust broadcast operators. The new Clear-Com CC-300 single-ear headset and CC-400 double-ear headset were designed to reduce fatigue and accommodate individual preferences by offering a clear and comfortable audio experience.

The CC-300 and CC-400 headsets’ microphone booms can be rotated 300 degrees, allowing the microphone to be worn on the right or left side of the head. Users can also make the headsets larger or smaller by using the slide adjustments on either side of the headband. In addition, the enclosed headphones have very soft padding and a slight rotation to provide a better fit for users.

Balanced for High Performance

The CC-300 and CC-400 headsets are equipped with hyper-cardioid dynamic microphones and high ambient noise attenuation headphones that deliver balanced audio performance to the user. The acoustic isolation capability significantly reduces external background noise and with a clear audio profile, including up to 20 kHz frequency response, the new headsets are made for professionals who demand high quality sound.

Flexibility for Operational Convenience

The CC-300 and CC-400 headset microphones can be turned on and off by moving the microphone boom. Users need only to pull the boom gently downwards to turn on the microphone and push the boom gently upwards to turn it off, in effect giving the users a quick and simple mute to their intercom system.

Interchangeable cabling is another major benefit of the CC-300 and CC-400 headsets. Both headsets come with a standard four-pin female connector, but users can easily change the cable and connector at the base of the headset by using a Phillips screwdriver in order to accommodate different connector types. The same process can be used to repair and replace a damaged cable on the fly.

“Busy production staff members need a headset that they can slip on and immediately feel the difference in fit and performance,” says Stephen Sandford, Product Manager, Clear-Com. “The Clear-Com CC-300 and CC-400 deliver by providing long-lasting comfort and high-quality audio, and can be used in conjunction with virtually all of our intercom solutions.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HME

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.