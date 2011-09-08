Harris to unveil complete DVB-T2 DTT solution

Harris will showcase a complete, integrated DVB-T2 solution for digital terrestrial transmission at IBC2011.

The complete, energy-efficient Harris solution includes a compact video headend, digital transmitters, and test and measurement equipment to allow users to quickly get on the air with DVB-T2 broadcast services.

The Harris Selenio media convergence platform, which combines traditional baseband video/audio processing, video/audio compression and IP networking features into a single, space-saving 3RU frame, can also serve as a complete video headend for DVB-T and DVB-T2 broadcasters.

At IBC, Harris will introduce a new DVB-T2 Gateway built into the Selenio platform, supporting maximum redundancy and easier control and monitoring. The integrated, single-box video headend solution also includes a single-frequency network (SFN) adapter for single-frequency DVB-T/T2 transmission networks.

See Harris at IBC2011 Stand 7.G20.