Wohler to introduce AMP2-E16V version 5 at IBC2011

Wohler Technologies will unveil functional and operational enhancements to its AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor at IBC2011.

The new AMP2-E16V version 5 features a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions. The new feature simplifies operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button.

Version 5 also offers support for both Dolby and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.

Wohler's AMP2-E16V features dual 4.3in OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, metadata monitoring, loudness metering, audio routing and mix controls, and Dolby Zoom functions.

See Wohler Technologies at IBC2011 Stands 8.D56 and OE225.