Grass Valley to focus on workflow enhancements
At IBC2011, Grass Valley will unveil a variety of new technologies in multiple areas, including signal transport, media workflow and automation.
New developments include:
• 3G transmission camera system, which eliminates the triax/fiber cable challenge of outside broadcasts. Grass Valley 3G Triax and 3G Fiber now are combined without converters in the new 3G transmission camera system introduced at NAB.
• Media workflow application framework. Grass Valley will demonstrate how users can combine production tools, device control and asset management into workflows and user interfaces that match their needs based on a powerful Service Oriented Architecture.
• Flexible production automation, which includes equipment from third-party vendors as well as Grass Valley’s Ignite production automation environment.
See Grass Valley at IBC2011 Stand 1.D11.
