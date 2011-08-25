Autoscript inks deal with Turkmenistan public TV broadcaster

Autoscript has won a contract to supply a large portfolio of prompting equipment for a new media center being launched by Turkmenistan’s public television broadcaster. The Turkish systems integrator Bilgipark was instrumental in the sale.

The new media center will run six television channels, producing a variety of live productions, including news, sports programs and live studio shows.

Autoscript will supply all prompting equipment for the six channels, including 25in x 19in LED TFT units, 25in x 15in LED TFT units and 11 PCs running WinPlus software, as well as accessories, including ClockPlus timecode display units and Magno foot controls. Installation will begin at the end of August. The first channels scheduled to go live in October 2011.

See Autoscript at IBC2011 Stand 11.D61a.