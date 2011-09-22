Net Insight, Skyline Communications partner on system integration

Net Insight announced at IBC2011 in Amsterdam that Skyline Communications’ DataMiner network management system can be integrated with Net Insight’s Nimbra platform.

Scalable from small to large deployments, the DataMiner network management platform provides end-to-end integration of complex technical ecosystems and has been deployed by a variety of operators worldwide. It provides Net Insight customers with additional support for advanced applications for automation, scheduling, event correlation and reporting.

“Skyline and Net Insight will together offer customers the advantage of competitive services that handle the most demanding media traffic, through our service-centric media management approach and Skyline’s extensive end-to-end management capabilities that ensure a smooth workflow,” says Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder, Net Insight.