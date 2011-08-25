DTS to feature end-to-end IPTV adoption of audio technology

DTS will showcase its high-performance audio technology across IPTV broadcast services for the first time at IBC2011.

DTS will highlight its high-quality sound emitted over myriad broadcast networks that leverages recent developments with DTS partners, including Ateme, Ericsson, Free, Intel and ST Microelectronics.

At IBC2011, DTS will showcase an end-to-end IPTV content line-up including:

• IPTV service operators, such as FTO and Free, relying on DTS Digital Surround processing;

• Ateme products, such as the Kyrion encoder/transcoder, which integrate both DTS 5.1 and Neural Surround Sound technologies;

• Network distribution hardware from Ericsson with DTS 5.1 integration;

• Freebox and other set-top box manufacturers with a decoder with built-in DTS 5.1 and Neural Surround Sound integration; and

• Intel and ST Microelectronics chipsets with DTS technology to accelerate the audio processing within the set-top box.

See DTS at IBC2011 Stand 2.B50.