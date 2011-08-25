IBC Production Village, IBC Big Screen to feature latest in acquisition, exhibition technologies

Production and digital cinema exhibition will take center stage during IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13, at the IBC Production Village and the IBC Big Screen.

At the IBC Production Village, those attending the convention will get the chance to get hands-on with cutting-edge camera technologies. Stereoscopic 3-D cameras, DSLRs and specialty cameras will be on hand for attendees to compare and rate. A variety of camera equipment will be available for attendees to evaluate. Camera experts also will be available to answer questions and offer buying advice.

IBC Production Village participants will include: FOR-A, showing a HD variable frame rate camera; Nikon, with DSLR/digital camera technology; Pure4C, offering specialty, studio and high-speed camera technology; Vision Research, presenting the Phantom FLEX 32GB color camera; and 3ality Digital, with three camera technologies, including the TS2 3flex studio beam splitter 3-D rig, the TS5 3flex mini beam splitter 3-D camera rig and the Eliment3D Pulsar mini beam splitter.

A new village feature this year will be the Inside Knowledge area where the latest camera technology will be presented along with case studies. Hour-long presentations from 3ality Digital, Meduza Systems, Root 6, Tightrope Media Systems, Vidigo, EVS, Cinegy, Tiger Technology and Forbidden Technologies are scheduled.

While IBC2011 will focus on the acquisition and production side of the equation in the IBC Production Village, the latest developments in exhibition technology for digital cinema will be on display at the IBC Big Screen.

This year, show organizers have lined up free movie screenings that include “Transformers 3: Dark of Moon” in stereoscopic Dolby 3D and Dolby 7.1, courtesy of Paramount Pictures International, and an extended trailer of James Cameron's “Titanic 3D,” “Flying Monsters in 3D” and the British “Royal Wedding in 3-D.”

The IBC Big Screen will be a showcase for 2K, 4K and stereoscopic 3-D digital projection, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound. A variety of exhibitors, including Arri, Christie and P+S Technik, will use the cutting edge facilities during their sessions. RED and Assimilate also will demonstrate creative storytelling with RED 5k EPIC cameras and Assimilate’ s Scratch digital cinema imaging and workflow tool.