British TV Society recognizes AmberFin CTO Bruce Devlin

Bruce Devlin, a long-time pioneer of TV technology, file-based workflow development and current chief technology officer at Amberfin (UK), has received the 2012 Technical and Scientific Award from the British Kinematograph, Sound and Television Society (BKSTS). This year’s award was presented to Devlin for his contribution to the creation and establishment of the Media eXchange Format (MXF) standard.

Over a 25-year career in the media industry Devlin has designed RF antennas, circuit boards, FPGAs, ASICs, hardware systems, video algorithms, compression algorithms, software applications, software systems and media workflows. He has worked for the BBC, Thomson, and Snell & Wilcox.

At Amberfin Devlin leads the company's technology strategy and helps media organizations around the world improve their business efficiency by migrating to file based working. He is an alumni of Queens’ College, Cambridge, England, a member of the IABM, a fellow of SMPTE, has won many technology awards, the author of many patents, a major contributor to the design of MXF and has written books and standards that help to drive the professional media industry forwards.

The BKSTS Technical and Scientific Award is given for an outstanding invention, development or innovation that has contributed to the advancement of the industries served by the Society. The BKSTS was founded in London, England in 1931.