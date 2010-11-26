Can you teach?

In today’s fast-paced and intense production and broadcast studios, professionals usually have all they can handle just keeping up with a day’s activities. And for many, by the end of the day or week, all they want is to forget where they work and all the technology.

Others, however, are invigorated by such pressure, and a few of these even want to share their skills and knowledge with others. If you consider yourself in this category, read on.

Broadcast Engineering magazine is looking for a few knowledgeable engineers, technology managers and creative video experts to help produce print, electronic and live training products. We produce a wealth of articles, webcasts, e-newsletters and blogs each month that offer unique opportunities to those who can communicate well and have the desire to share that knowledge.

A few assignments are once a month, assigned to cover specific topics. Others involve weekly assignments with strict deadlines. A few projects allow more freedom in topic selection.

Virtually 100 percent of what we print is tutorial, not opinion. If you simply want to "give others a piece of your mind," or as I call it "soapbox," this isn’t the place. However, if you want to teach and share, then we have an excellent platform.

Yes we do pay for this work, but don’t expect to get rich.

If you have a solid background in any of the traditional production and broadcast technologies, can write and communicate well, and want to share that knowledge, let us know. Interested professionals should forward examples of previous presentations, papers or written articles and a brief outline of your experience and current title to: editor@broadcastengineering.com. Conclude your inquiry by reviewing current Broadcast Engineering products and telling us which of those you’d like to participate. If you have a new product idea, pass it on.

Who knows; exposure in Broadcast Engineering might be just the thing to help bring that next big promotion your way!