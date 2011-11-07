Mobile DTV Live: Burbank, CA November 17th Produced by Broadcast Engineering and the Open Mobile Video Coalition

Join Broadcast Engineering and the Open Moible Video Coalition Nov 17 in Burbank, CA and gain the technical knowledge you need to make your station's Mobile DTV deployment a success!

With the growing number of stations nationwide planning Mobile DTV channels, now is the time to increase your understanding of the myriad technical details you can’t afford to overlook. If you’re planning to deploy Mobile DTV at your station, you need to be at this educational event.

Broadcast Engineering magazine and the Open Mobile Video Coalition have partnered forMobile DTV Tech Essentials, a one-day educational workshop featuring a smaller, one-on-one networking environment with the leaders in the Mobile DTV sector. This powerful lineup of experts from the broadcast community will show you how to master this new technology and turn your station’s Mobile DTV deployment a success.

Leading experts in the field will show you how to turn your Mobile DTV plans into Mobile DTV profits. Register Now for just $59 (a savings of $70 off full admission) USE PROMO CODE: LINKEDIN59

https://www.acteva.com/booking.cfm?bevaID=222680

For more information and to view the complete agenda visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/